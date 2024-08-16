Gold rates in Pakistan today – August 16, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with the gain in the international market.

In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs257,700 after gaining Rs300.

The 10-gram gold was being sold at Rs220,936 after it registered an increase of Rs256, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price decreased by Rs300 per tola.

Silver prices also saw an upward trend, increasing by Rs50 to Rs2,900 per tola.

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia

The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (August 16) dropped to 3,433 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forexpk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 2,946 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,165.