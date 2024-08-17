Gold prices reach record highs in global and local markets

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs.260,200 compared to its sale at Rs.257,700 on last trading day, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,144 to Rs.223,080 from Rs.220,936 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.204,490 from Rs.202,525,

The price of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,950 whereas that of ten gram wnt up by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,529.14.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $46 to $2,507 from $.2,461, the Association reported.

A day earlier, Gold prices in Pakistan increased in line with the gain in the international market.

In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs257,700 after gaining Rs300.

The 10-gram gold was being sold at Rs220,936 after it registered an increase of Rs256, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price decreased by Rs300 per tola.

Silver prices also saw an upward trend, increasing by Rs50 to Rs2,900 per tola.