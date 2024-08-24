web analytics
Gold prices hit new record in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to march upwards on Saturday, hitting a new record in the local market.

In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola increased Rs1700, clocking in at Rs263,700, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs226,080 after it registered an increase of Rs1,457.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Friday, gold price clocked in at Rs262,000 after it accumulated Rs200.

Internationally, the gold increased by $20 $2,512 during the day.

