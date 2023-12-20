Gold rate witnesses upward trend in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold witnessed an upward trend as per tola price of 24 karat gold on Wednesday recorded a surge in the global and local market, ARY News reported.

According to the details, an increase of Rs 900 per tola of 24-karat gold has been recorded in the country.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association revealed that after the increase of Rs 900 in per told price of gold in the country, the price of gold reached Rs 218,500 per tola.

Jewelers Association stated that the price of 10 grams of gold has also increased by Rs 771 and fixed at Rs 187,328.

The officials claimed that the increase in the price of gold was witnessed due to the surge in the price of gold by $13 to $2060 per ounce in the global market.

Apart from this, the price of silver per tola decreased by Rs 20 to Rs 2650.