Gold prices drops by Rs 500 in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 500 per tola on Thursday and was sold at Rs 218,000, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the price of 24 told gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 218,000 against its last trading day of Rs 218,500 whereas the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs.428 to Rs.186,900 from Rs 187,328.

The officials claimed that the decrease in the price of gold was witnessed due to the decline in the price of gold by $5 to $2055 per ounce in the global market.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola is fixed at Rs 2650.

