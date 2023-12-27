Gold rates witness upward trend in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold witnessed an upward trend as per tola price of 24 karat gold recorded a surge in the global and local market, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, an increase of Rs 1000 per tola of 24-karat gold has been recorded in Pakistan.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association revealed that after the increase of Rs 1000 in per told price of gold in the country, the price of gold reached Rs 220,600 per tola.

Jewelers Association stated that the price of 10 grams of gold has also increased by Rs857 and fixed at Rs189,000.

The officials claimed that the price of gold is settled at $2064 per ounce in the global market.

On the other hand, after a bloodbath in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the KSE-100 Index recovered on Wednesday and gained over 1,000 points.