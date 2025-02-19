Gold rates in Pakistan hit all time high

ISLAMABAD: The rates of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.3,800 and was sold all time high at Rs 308,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 304,200 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3,258 to Rs 264,060 from Rs 260,802 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.2,986 to Rs 242,063 from Rs 239,077.

Therates of per tola silver increased by Rs.90 to Rs.3,440 whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs.77 to Rs.2,949.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $34 to $2,944 from $2,910 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by Rs.0.51 to $32.96, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia registered a gain to reach 4,120 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,536. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,998.

It is important to note that gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 09:00 am February 19, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.