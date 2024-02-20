Gold rates register increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold jacked up by Rs150 to reach Rs214,450 in the domestic market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs128 to Rs183,856 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $2042.

Spot platinum fell 0.2% at $904.27 per ounce, palladium rose 1.2% at $960.76, while silver was down 0.2% at $23.35 per ounce.

On Monday, the yellow metal price recorded a surge of Rs1100 per tola.