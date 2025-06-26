Gold rates go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs.1,335 and was traded at Rs.356,000 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs.354,665 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs1,144 to Rs.305,212 from Rs.304,068 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went up by Rs.1,048 to Rs.279,787 from Rs.278,739.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs.86 and Rs.73 to Rs.3,850 and Rs.3,300 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $3,343 from $3,330, whereas that of silver went up by $0.86 to $36.66, the Association reported.

Gold has historically been valued both as a luxury item and a secure financial asset. While jewelry remains one of its most visible uses, gold’s true strength lies in its status as a hedge against inflation and economic instability.

In times of global tension, market volatility, and financial uncertainty, investors often gravitate towards gold as a reliable store of value.

This trend is not confined to institutional investors. Individual investors are also increasingly turning to gold to preserve their capital amidst uncertain financial landscapes.

The growing popularity of online investment tools and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has made access to gold markets more convenient than ever, contributing to a broader surge in demand.

Meanwhile, in the currency exchange market, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) maintained a stable trajectory against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the buying rate of Saudi Riyal rose to Rs75.63, while the selling rate edged down slightly to Rs76.2. This exchange rate remains of high interest, especially among the large Pakistani expatriate community in the Kingdom, whose remittances significantly bolster Pakistan’s foreign reserves.