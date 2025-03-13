Gold rates witness increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,800 and was traded at Rs.309,300 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs306,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.2,400 to Rs 265,174 from Rs 262,774 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.2,201 to Rs.243,085 from Rs 240,884 respectively.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,440 and Rs.2,949 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $2,942 from $2,915 whereas that of silver remained constant at $33.00, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia remained stable at 4,097 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3, 517. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is Saudi Riyal 10,938.

It is important to note that gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:00 am March 13, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.