Gold rates register rise in Pakistan

The gold rates of 24 karat per tola increased by Rs1,100 and was traded at Rs314,800 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs313,700 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs943 to Rs269,890from Rs 268,947 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs865 to Rs247,408 from Rs246,543 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,530 and Rs3,026 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,997 from $2,984 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.85, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase and stood at 4,196 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Monday, March 17, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,601. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is Saudi Riyal 11,201.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

