Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was traded at Rs.318,800 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs320,800 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,712 to Rs 273,319 from Rs 275,034 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.1,572 to Rs.250,551 from Rs. 252,123.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.49 to Rs.3,475 whereas that to ten gram silver went down by Rs.42 to Rs.2,979.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $3,031 from $3,050 whereas price of silver went down by $0.40 to $33.10, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia stood at 4,258 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Friday, March 21, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,655. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is 11,368 in Saudi Riyal.

It is to be noted that gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:00 am March 21, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.