Gold rates up in Pakistan

The gold rates of 24 karat per tola increased by Rs4,800 and was sold at Rs306,300 on Tuesday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs4,115 to Rs262,602 from Rs258,487, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs3,772 to Rs240,727 from Rs236,955.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs45 to Rs3,315 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs39 to Rs2,842.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $47 to $2, 916 from $2,869 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.39 to $31.80, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia was recorded at 4,062 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,486. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,844.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

The price of gold depends on a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make gold rates escalate due to its safe-haven status.