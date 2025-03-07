Gold rates witness increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs3,000 and was sold at Rs307,000 on Friday against its sale at Rs 304,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,571 to Rs 263,203 from Rs260,630 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs2,359 to Rs241,278 from Rs238,919.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.31 to Rs.3,400 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.26 to Rs2,914.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $28 to $2,921 from $2,893 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.30, to $32.65, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia remained unchanged at 4,107 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on March 7, 2025.

Read more: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; March 6, 2025

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,525. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,964.

It is important to note that gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 09:00 am March 7, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.