Gold prices fall in Pakistan following global market downturn

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward momentum in line with the global market, ARY News reported quoting Sarafa Association.

According to all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the per tola gold price clocked in at Rs248,500 after a single-day decline of Rs1,900.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs213,048 after it shed Rs1,630, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41, respectively.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $21 to $2,418 from $2,439, the association reported.
