Gold rates witness decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan saw a decline on May 31, 2025, with the per tola price dropping by PKR 1,400 to reach PKR 347,200, ARY News reported.

According to market reports, the rate of 10 grams of gold also decreased by PKR 1,200, bringing it to PKR 297,668.

This downward trend aligns with the global market, where gold prices fell by $14 per ounce, settling at $3,288 per ounce.

The price drop reflects fluctuations in international demand and economic factors influencing precious metal market.

Yesterday, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia registered a rise and were recorded at 4,630 SAR per tola on Friday, May 30, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,974, with an ounce of gold costing 12,361 Saudi Riyal.

The uptick in gold rates reflects ongoing trends in the global commodities market, with the latest pricing update reported at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewellery, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.

Gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.

Individual investors, seeking to protect their wealth from market volatility and economic uncertainty, have also turned to gold.