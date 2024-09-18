Gold rates go down in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.267,700 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 268,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.257 to Rs. 229,510 from Rs. 229,767 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.210,384 from Rs. 210,620, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $2,569 from $2,587, the Association reported.

On September 16, Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trajectory in line with the increase in the international market, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the local market, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs1,700 to Rs268,000. Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs229,767 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,458,

Meanwhile, the international rate was recorded at $2,587 per ounce and silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.