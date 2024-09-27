Gold rates dip in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday in line with their decrease in international rates.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola was down by Rs300 to Rs276,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs237,226 after it recorded a decrease of Rs256, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price had increased by Rs1,500 to settle at Rs277,000.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

On Thursday, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.