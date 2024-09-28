web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold rates register drop in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.276,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 276,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 601 to Rs. 236,625 from Rs. 237,226 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 216,907 from Rs. 217,456, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,657 from $2,663, the Association reported.

Yesterday, gold prices in Pakistan declined in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was down by Rs300 to Rs276,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs237,226 after it recorded a decrease of Rs256, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.