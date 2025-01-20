Gold rates in Saudi Arabia; January 20, 2025

The rate of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia decreased to 3,796 Saudi Riyal (SAR) on Monday, January 20, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,258. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,134.

It is important to note that gold prices are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at at 08:30 am January 20, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.