Gold Rates in Saudi Arabia- July 14, 2025

Riyadh, July 14, 2025 – Gold rates in Saudi Arabia have reached new heights, reflecting global market trends and local economic dynamics, according to the latest data obtained from market sources.

As of today, the price of 24-karat gold per gram stands at SAR 405.87, while 22-karat gold is priced at SAR 372.05 per gram. The price per ounce for 24-karat gold is approximately SAR 12,624.32, a significant increase from last year’s low of SAR 8,729.43 per ounce on June 28, 2024.

The surge in gold prices aligns with a global uptrend, with the international spot price for gold hitting USD 3,366.40 per ounce today. This marks a 39.14% increase compared to a year ago, driven by factors such as inflation concerns, fluctuating interest rates, and heightened demand for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainties. In Saudi Arabia, a key player in the global oil market, gold remains a popular investment and cultural staple, often purchased as bullion bars, coins, or intricate jewelry.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, which oversees the nation’s currency and economic stability, continues to navigate a complex economic landscape heavily reliant on oil. However, gold’s tax-free status for 99% purity or higher makes it an attractive option for investors and buyers in the Kingdom, offering a cost-effective hedge against economic volatility. Local demand for gold jewelry, particularly in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, has also contributed to the upward price trend, with 18-karat gold priced at SAR 304.40 per gram and 21-karat at SAR 355.14.

Market analysts predict that gold prices in Saudi Arabia may continue to rise in the coming weeks, with forecasts suggesting 22-karat gold could reach SAR 378.50 per gram and 24-karat gold around SAR 411.50 per gram within the next two weeks. This outlook is bolstered by global factors, including a weaker U.S. dollar and increased demand for gold as a hedge against inflation.

Investors and consumers are advised to monitor live price updates closely, as gold prices fluctuate daily based on supply and demand dynamics. Websites like GoldPrice.org provide real-time charts and historical data, helping buyers make informed decisions in a fast-moving market.

As Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its economy, gold remains a cornerstone of financial security and cultural tradition, with its value reflecting both global trends and local market sentiment. For those considering investments or purchases, consulting with a qualified financial advisor is recommended to navigate the complexities of the commodities market.