Gold rates in Saudi Arabia – 25 November 2024

LAHORE: The price of 24-karat gold per tola in Saudi Arabia increased to 3,809 Saudi Riyals (SAR) on Monday, November 25.

Additionally, as reported by forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold is currently SAR 3,269, while the price per ounce of gold is recorded at SAR 10,167.

It should be noted that the gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 12:08 am on November 25, 2024.

Read also: Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 23 November 2024

Gold, a timeless asset shaping economies

Gold, a precious metal prized for centuries, continues to play a significant role in the global economy. Its value lies in its rarity, durability, and universal appeal.Gold is often seen as a safe haven asset, preserving wealth during economic uncertainties.

Central banks and investors hold gold reserves to diversify portfolios and hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations.

It’s beauty and rarity make it a precious material for jewellery and luxury goods. The demand for gold jewellery drives economic activity in mining, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

While the gold standard has been largely abandoned, gold still influences monetary policy and currency exchange rates. Central banks may use gold reserves to support their currencies and maintain economic stability. In conclusion, gold plays a pivotal role in the economy.