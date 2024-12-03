Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 3 December 2024

The rate of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (December 3) stands at 3,723 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

As reported by forex.pk, the cost for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in the kingdom is currently SAR 3,195, while the price per ounce is recorded at SAR 9,938.

It is important to note that gold prices fluctuate globally, including in Saudi Arabia, and the figures presented here reflect updates made at 10:24 am on December 3, 2024.

Gold, a timeless asset shaping economies

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has been esteemed for centuries and continues to hold a crucial position in the global economy. Its worth is attributed to its scarcity, resilience, and widespread desirability. Often regarded as a safe haven asset, gold serves to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Its aesthetic appeal and rarity render it a sought-after material for jewelry and luxury items. The demand for gold jewelry stimulates economic activity across the mining, manufacturing, and retail sectors.

Although the gold standard has largely been phased out, gold remains influential in monetary policy and currency exchange rates. Central banks may utilize gold reserves to bolster their currencies and ensure economic stability. In summary, gold plays an essential role in the economy.