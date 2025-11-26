Gold rates increase in Pakistan — November 26, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan surged on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, following an upward trend in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The rate of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 2,300, reaching Rs 438,862 per tola, up from the previous day’s Rs 436,562.

Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 1,972 to Rs 376,253, compared to Rs 374,281 a day earlier. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold climbed by Rs 1,808, settling at Rs 344,911, up from Rs 343,103 the previous day.

International Market

In the global market, gold was traded at $4,165 per ounce, marking an increase of $23 from the previous level of $4,142.

Silver Prices

Silver prices also saw an upward movement. The rate of silver per tola rose by Rs 60, reaching Rs 5,482, compared to Rs 5,422 a day earlier. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of silver increased by Rs 51, moving to Rs 4,699 from Rs 4,648. International silver prices stood at $52.10 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the Competition Commission of Pakistan in its assessment of Pakistan’s gold market has recommended constitution of an authority for documentation of the market.

The CCP in its study said that the gold market lacking documentation and transparency with regard to prices.

“Pakistan has 60 to 90 tons annual gold consumption,” competition commission said adding that over 90% gold trade has been from informal channels.

CCP said that in financial year 2024 Pakistan had imported gold worth 17 million US dollars.

“Reko Diq gold project will produce 74 billion dollars gold within a duration of 37 years, having likely strength to change the gold supply chain” CCP said. Most dealings of precious metal are cash-based owing to the undocumented market, CCP observed in its study.