Gold rates fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Wednesday registered a decrease of Rs100 in the domestic market, reported ARY News.

The price of per told gold witnessed a decrease of Rs100 in Pakistan as the per tola of precious yellow metal now costs Rs115,500, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs128 to Rs 98,937.

International rates

Gold fell on Thursday as a drop in U.S. weekly initial jobless claims, ahead of the monthly jobs data later this week.

Spot gold was last down 0.3% at $1,757.85 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,759.80, according to a Reuters report.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.64 per ounce, platinum gained 0.9% to $992.99, and palladium climbed 5.1%, on course to be at its most since Sept. 22, to $1,985.03.