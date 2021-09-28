Gold rate falls in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold fell by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

One tola of precious yellow metal is now available for Rs113,400 in the domestic market.

Similarly, 10 grams of gold fell by Rs170 to Rs97,222, he said.

The price of gold witnessed an increase of Rs300 per tola in Pakistan on Monday.

US dollar

The Pakistani rupee hit a record low of Rs169.97 against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on the second trading day of the week.

The rupee registered depreciation of 37 paisas and closed at Rs169.97 in the interbank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Economic experts say rising demand for the dollar from importers is drawing up its value.

The dollar has appreciated Rs17.32 against the rupee over the past four months.