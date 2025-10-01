Gold rates soar to all-time high in Pakistan – October 1, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan surged to a historic high on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, following a strong rally in the international market.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, 24-karat gold rates rose by Rs3,500, reaching an all-time high of Rs410,278 per tola, compared to Rs406,778 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,001 to Rs351,747 up from Rs348,746. The rate of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also climbed, rising by Rs2,751 to Rs322,446, from the previous Rs319,695.

In the international market, the price of gold increased by $35, reaching $3,890 per ounce, up from $3,855.

Silver rates

Silver rates also recorded gains. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs50 to Rs4,826, while 10 grams of silver rose by Rs43 to Rs4,137.

On the global front, international silver prices moved up by $0.50, hitting $47.27 per ounce, the association added.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Regarded as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a preferred choice for investors seeking stability.

The evolution of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—has widened access to global gold markets. These tools have allowed retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices reflects sustained global demand and heightened investor caution amid ongoing global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee remains under pressure and economic uncertainty persists, gold continues to play a significant role in consumer and investor decision-making. For many, gold is not just a commodity but a trusted method of wealth preservation.

As market volatility grows, tangible assets like gold are increasingly being viewed as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.