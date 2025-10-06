Gold rates surge today in Pakistan – October 6, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan hit an all-time high on Monday, October 6, 2025, following a significant increase that mirrored a strong rally in international markets.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 5,400, reaching Rs 415,278 per tola, compared to Rs 409,878 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 4,629, reaching Rs 356,033, up from Rs 351,404.

Meanwhile, traders in bullion markets reported that the price of gold in the global market climbed by $54 to $3,940 per ounce, up from $3,886.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to be viewed as a reliable safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Known for its role as both a store of value and a hedge against volatility, gold remains a favored choice for investors seeking stability.

With the rise of digital finance tools—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile investment platforms, and other fintech innovations—the accessibility of global gold markets has expanded. These advancements have allowed retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in what was once primarily an institutional market.

The recent surge in gold prices is a reflection of sustained global demand and increased investor caution in the face of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, where the rupee continues to face pressure and economic uncertainty remains high, gold has retained its significance as both a consumer and investor favorite. For many, gold is not merely a commodity but a trusted means of wealth preservation.

As market volatility escalates, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as secure investments, reinforcing their relevance in both traditional and modern financial strategies.