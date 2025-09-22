Gold rates hit all-time high in Pakistan - September 22, 2025

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan surged on Monday, September 22, 2025, in line with gains in the international market, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs3,400, reaching Rs393,700, compared to Rs390,300 the previous day. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs2,915, now priced at Rs337,534, up from Rs334,619 the day before.

In the international bullion market, gold rates climbed by $34 per ounce, settling at $3,719, up from the previous price of $3,685.

Gold as a Safe-Haven Asset

Gold continues to uphold its reputation as a trusted safe-haven asset, especially during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical instability. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains a preferred option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading apps, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to global gold markets. These developments have allowed retail investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in a space once largely dominated by institutional players.

Recent fluctuations in gold prices underscore persistent global demand and reflect investor caution amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Trends in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold prices play a pivotal role in shaping both consumer behavior and investment strategies. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and continuing economic uncertainty, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a reliable means of wealth preservation.