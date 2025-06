Gold Rates Today in Kuwait- June 28, 2025

Kuwait City, Kuwait – June 28, 2025: Gold rates in Kuwait have decreased significantly, with the price per ounce dropping by 17.66 Kuwaiti Dinar to 1,001.080 Kuwaiti Dinar. The price per gram for 24K gold is currently 32.150 Kuwaiti Dinar, while 22K gold is priced at 29.480 Kuwaiti Dinar per gram.

Current Gold Rates in Kuwait:

– 24K Gold : 32.150 Kuwaiti Dinar per gram

– 22K Gold: 29.480 Kuwaiti Dinar per gram

– 21K Gold: 28.160 Kuwaiti Dinar per gram

– 18K Gold: 24.140 Kuwaiti Dinar per gram

Gold Price Changes:

The gold price in Kuwait has decreased by 1.73% compared to the previous day, with a drop of 0.57 Kuwaiti Dinar per gram for 24K gold.

Why Invest in Gold?

Gold is a popular investment option in Kuwait, particularly among retail investors, due to its perceived value and ability to hedge against economic downturns. Investors in Kuwait often turn to gold as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty, and it is also seen as a cultural symbol of wealth and prosperity.

Gold Prices in Major Cities

The gold prices vary slightly across major cities in Kuwait, but the rates remain consistent:

– Al Ahmadi: 33.07 Kuwaiti Dinar per gram for 24K gold

– Hawalli: 33.07 Kuwaiti Dinar per gram for 24K gold

– Sabah Al Salem: 33.07 Kuwaiti Dinar per gram for 24K gold

– Al Farwaniya: 33.07 Kuwaiti Dinar per gram for 24K gold