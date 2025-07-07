Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,500 and was traded at Rs.353,000 on Monday (July 07, 2025) as compared to its sale at Rs. 355,500 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs2,143 to Rs.302,640 from Rs. 304,783 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went down by Rs.1,964 to Rs.277,430 from Rs. 279,394

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs.30 and Rs.25 to Rs.3,841 and Rs.3,293 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $25 to $3,310 from $3,335, whereas that of silver declined by $0.30 to $36.57, the Association reported.