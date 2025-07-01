Gold rates today in Saudi Arabia – 01 July 2025

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia witnessed a rise and were recorded at SAR 4,621 per tola on Tuesday, 01 July 2025.

According to the data provided by Forex.pk, the current gold rates of 10 grams of 24-karat gold stood at SAR 3,966, while the price of one ounce is estimated at SAR 12,336.

These figures were last updated at 10:00 a.m. local time, reflecting a continued upward trend in global gold prices driven by persistent shifts in the international commodities market.

Gold has historically been valued both as a luxury item and a secure financial asset. While jewelry remains one of its most visible uses, gold’s true strength lies in its status as a hedge against inflation and economic instability.

In times of global tension, market volatility, and financial uncertainty, investors often gravitate towards gold as a reliable store of value.

This trend is not confined to institutional investors. Individual investors are also increasingly turning to gold to preserve their capital amidst uncertain financial landscapes.

The growing popularity of online investment tools and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has made access to gold markets more convenient than ever, contributing to a broader surge in demand.

Meanwhile, in the currency exchange market, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) registered a meagre gain against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR).

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) gained two paisas against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market, reaching a buying rate of Rs75.66 on Tuesday, July 01, 2025.

The selling rate remained at Rs76.23.