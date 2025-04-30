Gold rates Today in Saudi Arabia – 30 April 2025

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia recorded minor dip and were recorded at 4,653 SAR per tola on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,993, with an ounce of gold costing 12,421 Saudi Riyal.

Gold prices, including those in Saudi Arabia, continue to be shaped by global market dynamics, with the latest update recorded at 10:00 a.m. on April 30, 2025.

For centuries, gold has held a prestigious position in the world economy, prized for its rarity, durability, and enduring appeal. It is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset, offering financial protection during periods of economic uncertainty.

Both investors and central banks maintain gold reserves to diversify holdings and safeguard against inflation and currency fluctuations.

Several factors influence the value of gold. Geopolitical tensions and fears of economic downturns often trigger a surge in demand due to gold’s reputation as a secure investment.

Moreover, as a non-interest-bearing asset, gold tends to perform well when interest rates decline, while rising borrowing costs typically weigh on its price.

Meanwhile, after a slight decline, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) was recorded at Rs74.91 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal’s selling rate was noted at Rs75.45.