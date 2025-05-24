Gold prices increase by Rs 3100 per tola

The prices of gold and silver per tola saw a rise on Friday across the country, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rate of 24 karat gold per tola climbed by Rs3,100, reaching Rs354,100 compared to Rs351,000 on the prior trading day.

The rate of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also rose by Rs2,750 to Rs303,583. In the global market, gold prices surged by $31 to $3,326 from $3,375.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) witnessed decline against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and was recorded at Rs75.17 in the open market on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal’s selling rate was noted at Rs75.72.

Saudi Arabia’s official currency is denoted as SAR or SR. A single Riyal is divided into 100 halalas.

Read More: UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – May 24, 2025

The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is characterized by a deep-rooted, mutually supportive alliance, reinforced by significant financial aid from the Saudi kingdom.

Recently, Saudi Arabia extended a $3 billion deposit with Pakistan for an additional year to further strengthen the economy of the fellow Islamic nation.

Every year, millions of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia remit large portions of their income back to the homeland.