Gold rates witness decrease in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rates of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs3,600 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs347,900 against its sale at Rs351,500 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs3,086 to Rs298,268 from Rs301,354 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat came down by Rs2,829 to Rs273,422 from Rs276,251.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram declined by Rs60 and Rs52 and were traded at Rs3,448 and Rs2,956 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $36 to $3,295 from $3,331 whereas that of silver went down by $0.60 to $32.90 from $33.50, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia registered a dip and were recorded at 4,689 SAR per tola on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 4,024, with an ounce of gold costing 12,518 Saudi Riyal.

The uptick in gold rates reflects ongoing trends in the global commodities market, with the latest pricing update reported at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewelry, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial safe haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.