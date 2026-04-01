Gold rises over 3%, but on track for worst month since 2008

Gold rose ​on Tuesday, but remained on track for its steepest monthly decline since October ‌2008, as persistent inflation worries and expectations of higher interest rates due to the impact of the Iran war weighed on the non-yielding metal.

Spot gold was up 3.2% to $4,652.31 per ounce by 1:31 p.m. EDT (1731 GMT), highest level since March ​20. U.S. gold futures settled 2.7% higher at $4,678.60.

The U.S. dollar slipped, but remained on course ​for a monthly gain. A stronger dollar makes greenback‑priced bullion more expensive ⁠for holders of other currencies.

“The current rally in gold is encouraging and is because of some increased ​optimism about de-escalation in the Middle East. But, I need to see more upside performance ​for it to be a continuation pattern,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

“In the long term, the underlying trend remains bullish, and key fundamental supports such as de‑dollarization and central ​bank buying are still in place.”

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing administration officials, that President Donald Trump ​was willing to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely ‌closed. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense ⁠Secretary Pete Hegseth said the next few days in the war against Iran would be decisive and warned Tehran that the conflict would intensify if it did not make a deal.

Spot gold is down 11.8% in March, as higher oil prices triggered by the war in the Middle East ​weigh on bullion. The ​energy price surge ⁠has intensified inflation concerns and prompted markets to reassess interest rate expectations. Despite being a hedge against uncertainty and inflation, high rates raise ​the opportunity cost of holding the metal.

BMI kept its 2026 gold forecast ​at an ⁠annual average of $4,600, while Goldman Sachs continues to forecast the gold price reaching $5,400 by the end of 2026.

Spot silver rose 6.7% to $74.64, but was down 20.4% for the month.

Analysts at BNP Paribas see silver ⁠trading in ​a range of $65 to $75 per ounce through 2026 and ​expect the physical market to shift into surplus by 2027.

Platinum gained 3.1% to $1,958.05, and palladium rose 5.2% to $1,479.25. Both metals were on ​track for monthly declines.