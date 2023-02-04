Gold, Rs5m cash looted from jewellery shop in Karachi

KARACHI: Two armed robbers looted Rs5 million in cash and gold from the Jewellery shop in Karachi’s Clifton area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place in the neighbourhood of Zamzama Clifton, wherein two armed robbers looted Rs5 million cash and gold from a jewellery shop.

In a statement, the shop owner said armed robbers broke into the shop and looted cash, jewellery and other valuables at gunpoint.

The shop owner – who is a woman – stated that the suspected robbers had visited the shop as customers before. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Clifton police station against unidentified persons.

Last year in November, four armed robbers looted gold and cash worth millions from a jeweller shop at gunpoint on Tariq road in Karachi.

ARY News has acquired the CCTV footage of the robbery, in which four robbers can be seen looting a jeweller shop in Karachi’s Tariq road area.

As per details, the robbery took place at seven in the evening when two robbers entered the shop, followed by two other armed robbers after a moment.

The robbers also took away the customer’s mobile phones and wallets as well. the jeweller claimed, gold worth Rs 2 million and Rs 0.2 million cash was looted from his shop.

