Over 300 tola gold seized at Karachi Airport from passenger arriving from Abu Dhabi

KARACHI: Customs officials confiscated more than 300 tolas of gold from a passenger and his family members at Jinnah International Airport upon their arrival from Abu Dhabi.

According to Customs authorities, the passengers failed to provide legal documentation for carrying the gold into Pakistan.

During the scanning of luggage and hand-carried bags, officials detected gold and foreign currency. A subsequent search led to the recovery of a large quantity of gold jewellery and gold bars.

The seized items included 281 tolas of gold jewellery—comprising bangles and rings—as well as 20 tolas of gold bars. In addition, authorities recovered $33,100 in US dollars and 366,000 UAE dirhams from the passenger.

Customs officials have confiscated the gold and foreign currency and registered a case against the passenger for attempting to smuggle valuables.

Investment Expected to Flow into Pakistan Soon

Earlier, Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, claimed that significant investment is expected to enter Pakistan within the next 15 days.

Speaking on the ARY News program “Sawal Yeh Hai”, Sheikh said he believes the Iran conflict will last a maximum of two more weeks. “After the war ends, normalcy will return at a rapid pace,” he said.

In the current scenario, Sheikh added, Pakistan has emerged as a stable country, predicting that Pakistanis who invested in Gulf countries, including the UAE, may withdraw their capital due to the instability in the region during the conflict.

“After the next 15 days, a huge inflow of capital will come to Pakistan. We only need to provide the right incentives to investors. Many Pakistanis who invested in the Gulf are now regretting it,” he said.

Calling the Middle East turmoil “a blessing in disguise,” Sheikh emphasized that proper incentives must be offered to prevent investments from being diverted to other countries such as Hong Kong. “We also need to reduce taxes to attract more investors,” he added.