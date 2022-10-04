Gold shines in Pakistan as dollar dips

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday moved up despite the appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, ARY News reported.

According to the All-Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, the gold price surged by Rs2,150 per tola to settle at Rs148,450.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams jacked up by Rs1,843 to settle at Rs127,272 per 10 grams.

Rupee continues recovery

The Pakistani rupee continued to recover against the US dollar as it gained Rs1.67 in the interbank market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs226.5 after appreciating Rs1.67 or 0.73 percent from yesterday’s close of Rs227.29.

Meanwhile, the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) noted that the greenback was being traded between Rs224 to Rs226 in the open market.

