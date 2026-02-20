Goldbox Launches Eid Special Campaign: Celebrate the Festival with Kindness and Reward

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20: An e-commerce platform in the country, Goldbox has launched its Ramazan and Eid Special Campaign, offering a festive and socially meaningful experience through different highlights.

The four highlights include cumulative transaction lucky draw, charity donation, limited-time mystery boxes, and social interaction.

The campaign runs from February 18 to March 20, 2026, covers Ramadan month and the entire Eid festival.

Goldbox is Pakistan’s only e-commerce platform focusing on Interest-based E-commerce, Mystery Box Model and Platform Consignment. Unlike traditional price- and search-driven e-commerce, Goldbox targets young local users through entertaining, interactive, and randomized shopping experiences, establishing a distinct market position.

The platform covers a wide range of categories including electronics, fashion, and lifestyle products, satisfying users’demand for novelty and personalized items. With deep insights into local consumer behavior, flexible product structure, and agile operation strategies, Goldbox has rapidly built strong user loyalty and market recognition, becoming a pioneer in Pakistan’s e-commerce sector.

To appreciate users’ long-term support, customers whose cumulative spending exceeds Rs. 3,600,000 during the campaign will automatically qualify for lucky draw. Prizes include three motorcycles, five smartphones, and 30 gold cards, covering transportation, electronics, and value-preserving gifts to meet diverse user needs. The platform aims to bring extra joy and surprises to users this Eid with generous rewards.

Another highlight of the campaign is its public welfare element. Goldbox announces that a portion of the platform’s total transaction volume during the campaign will be donated to charity.

Every purchase made by users will contribute to social goodwill, delivered to those in need on behalf of the community.

In his comments, Hasnain Khan, a representative of Goldbox has said, “Eid is not only a time for celebration but also a time for sharing and giving. We hope to infuse warmth into every transaction through this initiative.”

In addition to the lucky draw and donation program, the platform will launch Ramadan Exclusive Mystery Boxes for three consecutive days from March 18 to 20, 2026, delivering a unique and exciting shopping experience for the holy month.

Meanwhile, Goldbox encourages users to share their Ramadan moments on social media. By following Goldbox’s official accounts and joining the sharing campaign, participants will have the chance to win festive gifts. The platform aims to strengthen connections with users and spread festive warmth across the community.

As a platform deeply rooted in Pakistan, Goldbox continues to expand its market presence and optimize services while prioritizing emotional bonds with users. This Eid campaign serves both as a gesture of gratitude to loyal users and another step in fulfilling corporate social responsibility.

From lucky draws and charity donations to mystery boxes and social engagement, Goldbox strives to create a holistic festive ecosystem that combines shopping incentives with emotional resonance. Every click and transaction becomes more than a functional action—it becomes part of a memorable Eid experience.

The campaign is now live. Users can download and register the Goldbox app via Google Play and the App Store to learn full details.