Hollywood stars glitter at Golden Globes

Hollywood’s top stars on Sunday made their first major fashion statements of this year’s awards season at the Golden Globes, and the looks did not disappoint.

Here is a glance at what they wore on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Golden girls

Wearing gold to an awards show is basically an announcement that you are ready to win a golden statuette.

And Cate Blanchett, nominated for her searing turn as a journalist with secrets in Alfonso Cuaron’s limited series ‘Disclaimer’ for Apple TV+, understood the assignment.

The Australian actress wore a glittering Louis Vuitton gown with a demure neckline, bejewelled collar overlay and a train. She also is eco-friendly – she wore the same dress at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year.

Ariana Grande, a nominee for best supporting actress in a comedy/musical film for her turn as Glinda in ‘Wicked’, wore a strapless yellow-gold vintage Givenchy dress with a jewelled bodice, a bow draping down the back and a signature high ponytail.