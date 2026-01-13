Golden Globes Award: Bella Ramsay shines out in the event

Actor Bella Ramsey’s Golden Globes 2026 dress became the talk of the town.

In the recent event of the Golden Globes 2026, Bella Ramsey’s fashion moments of the night sparked online debate, memes and deeper conversations about style and self-expression.

The actor arrived on the red carpet wearing a black Prada suit paired with an oversized pink bow, a combination that immediately drew attention for its contrast and symbolism.

Social media reactions poured in within minutes. Some fans compared the structured black suit and dramatic bow to visuals from Squid Game, with a few jokingly likening it to a “coffin banquet chair”.

Others focused less on the comparisons and more on what the outfit represented, noting how Ramsey once again challenged traditional red carpet expectations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bella ramsey daily (@bellaramseydaily)

The look stood out in a sea of gowns and classic tuxedos, reinforcing Ramsey’s reputation for choosing fashion that feels intentional rather than conventional.

According to details shared around the event, the ensemble was designed by Prada and carefully styled to balance softness and structure.

The pink bow, bold and oversized, was widely interpreted as a deliberate contrast to the sharp tailoring of the black suit.

For many observers, that contrast became the core of the discussion, with fans suggesting the look played with ideas of gender, formality, and personal comfort rather than following typical Hollywood norms.

Online commentary also reflected broader conversations about how celebrities, especially younger actors, are redefining what red carpet fashion can look like.

Supporters praised Ramsey for wearing something that felt authentic and expressive, while critics debated whether the styling was intentionally provocative or simply misunderstood.

The varied reactions only amplified the visibility of the outfit, keeping it trending well beyond the ceremony itself.

Fashion outlets highlighted how the Prada look aligned with Ramsey’s past style choices, which often favour tailored silhouettes over traditional dresses.

The Golden Globes appearance reinforced that pattern, showing a consistent approach rather than a one-off statement.

The pink bow, in particular, became the focal point, symbolising both playfulness and defiance depending on who was interpreting it.

By the end of the night, Bella Ramsey’s Golden Globes 2026 ensemble had done exactly what red carpet fashion often aims to do: start a conversation.

Whether praised, questioned, or compared to pop culture references, the look ensured that Ramsey remained firmly at the centre of attention, proving once again that fashion can be as much about dialogue as it is about design.