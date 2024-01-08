Golden Globes: A bad night for ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ wins big

Historical drama ‘Oppenheimer’ and gothic comedy ‘Poor Things’ earned the top honours on Sunday at the Golden Globes, Hollywood’s star-studded kickoff to its annual awards season.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Oppenheimer’ was named best movie drama by roughly 300 entertainment journalists who voted on the Globes as a part of a new organization created after an ethics and diversity scandal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

‘Poor Things’, starring Emma Stone as a deceased woman revived by scientists, won best movie musical or comedy, beating the female-empowerment blockbuster ‘Barbie’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

In television categories, ‘Succession’ was named best drama. ‘The Bear’, about the struggles of owning a restaurant, won best TV comedy.

The glitzy ceremony kicked off Hollywood’s annual awards season, which culminates with the Oscars on March 10 and brought top stars together for the first time after six months of strikes by actors and writers in 2023. The event gave performers the chance to mingle and to publicize their movies and TV shows after months when red carpets and other promotions were prohibited.

‘Barbie’ brings pink party to Golden Globes

The ceremony was broadcast live on CBS and streamed simultaneously for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime.

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shut down