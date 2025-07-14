CDA removes golden hands sculpture in Islamabad after online backlash

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday removed a recently installed ‘Golden Hands’ sculpture located along Margalla Avenue in Islamabad.

The artwork featured two large golden hands holding two balls like objects resembling a world map. Installed by a private developer, the sculpture quickly gained widespread attention on social media, sparking debate, memes, and a wave of speculation over its symbolism.

Soon after its installation, the monument became the subject of intense online discussion. Social media users assigned various meanings to the structure with many interpreting it as a symbol of Pakistan’s rising global presence while others saw it as an ambitious but misplaced artistic expression.

Amid the growing online buzz, CDA officials reportedly sprang into action. Initially, the sculpture was covered with cloth in an apparent attempt to minimize public reaction. Later, the structure was dismantled and removed using heavy machinery and labour teams. The CDA has not yet released an official statement explaining the reasons for the removal.

