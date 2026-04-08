How Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Shaped the heart of The Madison

The long-standing relationship between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell is unexpectedly shaping the emotional core of a new television drama, The Madison, with Russell admitting the parallels felt almost too close to home while working on the series.

Speaking about the project, Kurt Russell acknowledged that reading the scripts wasn’t just another part of the job. It got to him as the material, he suggested, carried a kind of emotional weight that mirrored real-life conversations he has shared over decades with Goldie Hawn — not in a dramatic, over-the-top way, but in the quiet, reflective sense that tends to hit harder.

In The Madison, Russell plays Preston, a man whose death in the opening episode sets off a deeply personal journey for his wife, Stacy. As the story unfolds, she begins to reassess their relationship, slowly realizing there was more depth, more meaning, than she had fully recognized while he was alive.

For Kurt Russell, that theme clearly resonated. His relationship with Goldie Hawn, which has spanned more than 40 years, has been built on a kind of emotional honesty that isn’t often portrayed on screen anymore. And that seems to be the point — the show leans into a version of love that isn’t driven by conflict or sudden twists, but by something steadier, more real.

As Russell described it, the story taps into a feeling many people recognize with age — looking back, reassessing choices, and wondering what could have been done differently. It’s not heavy-handed, but it lingers.

The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, has already drawn strong early viewership, with millions tuning in shortly after release. Despite Preston’s early death, Kurt Russell remains a constant presence through flashbacks, which continue to deepen the emotional thread.

A second season is already completed, and from what’s being suggested, it leans even further into that central relationship — the kind shaped, at least in part, by the real-life bond between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.