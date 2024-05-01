Goldy Brar, suspect behind Sidhu Moosewala murder, shot dead: report

Goldy Brar, a gangster who is the prime suspect of murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been shot dead in the United States, reports in Indian media said.

The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday around 5:25 PM local time at Fairmont and Holt Avenue, as per reports from News18 and several other Indian news sites.

According to reports, Goldy Brar and one of his aides were attacked by unknown assailants outside his home in the US. The attackers opened fire and quickly escaped. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where unfortunately, one of them died from their injuries.

Arsh Dalla and Lakbhir, sworn enemies of Goldy Brar, have taken credit for the attack, citing a long-standing feud.

Goldy Brar, born Satinderjeet Brar in India, was a notorious criminal with a history of violent and drug-related offenses. Notably, he publicly admitted to orchestrating the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on social media, showcasing his brazenness and lack of remorse.

Here are some key points about Goldy Brar’s life and crimes:

– Left India in 2017: Goldy Brar left India on a student visa for Canada in 2017.

– Key conspirator: He was a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder last month in coordination with Sikh radical groups.

– On many radars: Although Indian authorities successfully apprehended the gunmen and accomplices involved in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the crime, managed to evade capture by fleeing the country. As a result, law enforcement agencies sought assistance from international authorities to bring him to justice.

About Sidhu Moosewla

Sidhu Moosewala (1993-2022) was a popular Indian singer, rapper, and songwriter from Punjab. His real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. He was known for his powerful and often controversial lyrics, which often addressed social and political issues.

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed in a targeted attack in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab, India. He was just 28 years old at the time of his death.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang first claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. However, Goldy Brar eventually admitted to the crime during a televised appearance, claiming that Moosewala’s alleged involvement in the murder of Lawrence’s associate, Vicky Midukhera, pushed him to commit the crime.