Golmaal 5 update: Tusshar Kapoor wraps massive 79-day shooting schedule

The highly anticipated fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster comedy franchise, Golmaal 5, has crossed a major production milestone. Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who has played the fan-favorite character “Lucky” since the franchise’s inception, officially wrapped up his intensive 79-day shooting schedule for the film.

Kapoor broke the news to fans by sharing a team celebration selfie across his official social media channels, hinting at the immense effort going into the scale of the new film.

“79 days of hard work, passion, day-night shoots, power naps, and holidays! Lekin picture Abhi baaki hai,” Kapoor captioned his post, confirming that while his intensive schedule is complete, the broader production continues to move forward.

Production on Golmaal 5 originally kicked off in mid-March, starting on director Rohit Shetty’s birthday. Speaking about the relentless pace of the shoot, Kapoor recently praised Shetty’s distinct work ethic and structured approach to managing massive ensemble casts.

According to Kapoor, nearly 80% to 90% of the film’s principal photography is complete following a major filming schedule on location in Ooty, where the primary cast was spotted filming the franchise’s signature multi-passenger motorcycle sequences.

Evolution of a Franchise: Tracking the Legacy of Golmaal

The Golmaal franchise stands as one of the most commercially successful comedy brands in Indian cinema history. Spanning over two decades, the narrative baseline tracking a chaotic group of aimless friends has consistently evolved with each entry.

Franchise, led by Ajay Devgn, has been one of Bollywood’s most popular comedy series over the years.

It started with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor. The sequel, Golmaal Returns (2008), brought back Ajay and Arshad alongside Kareena Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.

Golmaal 3 (2010) expanded the cast with Mithun Chakraborty, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. The series then took a horror-comedy turn with Golmaal Again (2017), starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, and Arshad Warsi.

Now the franchise is set to return with Golmaal 5, which is upcoming and will feature Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Sharman Joshi, and Priyamani.

What’s New in Golmaal 5?

The fifth chapter introduces structural shake-ups to the classic ensemble. Most notably, Akshay Kumar joins the universe in a major role, alongside national-award-winning actress Priyamani, who is reportedly stepping into a negative role.

Furthermore, Golmaal 5 features the return of Sharman Joshi to the lineup, marking his first appearance in the main series since the original 2006 film. Alongside Ajay Devgn (Gopal), Arshad Warsi (Madhav), Shreyas Talpade (Laxman), and Kunal Kemmu, the original squad is fully reassembled to anchor the new narrative.