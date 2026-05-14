Golshifteh Farahani makes shocking allegation about Emmanuel Macron

Golshifteh Farahani gained limelight following claims in a newly published book alleging a private text exchange with Emmanuel Macron.

According to the book Un Couple (Presque) Parfait by journalist Florian Tardif, Macron and Farahani allegedly maintained what was described as a “platonic relationship” over several months. The publication further claimed that French First Lady Brigitte Macron discovered messages between the pair, leading to tensions within the presidential couple during a trip to Vietnam in May 2025.

As reported in excerpts serialised by Paris Match, Macron allegedly sent Farahani the message, “I find you very pretty.” Tardif claimed the exchange contributed to an argument between the French President and his wife, referencing footage filmed during the couple’s arrival in Hanoi that later circulated online.

However, representatives for Brigitte Macron denied the allegations. A spokesperson told Le Parisien that she “categorically denied this account” and stated that she never checks her husband’s mobile phone.

Farahani has also rejected the rumours. In an interview with Le Point in March, the actress said: “I think that there is a lack of love for some people and they need to create romances like this to fill the void”. She later built an international career with roles in Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth, the drama Paterson, and the Apple TV+ series Invasion.

Brigitte Macron has since explained the widely discussed Hanoi incident as a moment of exhaustion during a turbulent flight rather than a marital dispute. Macron also dismissed speculation surrounding the footage, stating, “My wife and I were squabbling, we were rather joking, and I was taken by surprise.”

Born in Tehran in 1983, Farahani established herself as a leading actress in Iranian cinema before moving to Paris following controversy surrounding her appearance in the 2008 film Body of Lies.