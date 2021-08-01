‘Good Chance’ of Muharram moon sighting on August 09 eve, says PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH on the evening of August 09 i.e. 29th of Zilhaj, ARY News reported.

Thus the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1443 AH, 1st Muharram, will likely fall on Tuesday August 10.

The new moon of Muharram, 1443 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 18:51 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 08-08-2021 (Sunday), weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is good chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1443 AH on the evening of August 09 i.e. on 29th of Zilhaj, 1442 AH.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of August 09, according to the climate record.

Thus the Youm-e-Ashur (10th day of Muharram), will fall on Thursday (August 19).

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to be held on August 09 for sighting the Muharram 1443 AH crescent.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees also expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the new moon at their respective offices.