Good husband commands respect for wife, is protective: Shahroz Sabzwari

Shahroz Sabzwari thinks all men who know how to command respect for their wives are protective of them, a sentiment that his wife, Sadaf Kanwal, agrees with.

Talking to Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Good Morning Pakistan, the couple, who tied the know in May 2020, engaged in a segment to test their compatibility in which Nida posed questions at them to see how well they know each other.

When asked what angers Shahroz the most, Sadaf detailed how, for him, there’s no grey area – it’s either black or white.

“(He gets angry) when someone doesn’t understand or listen to him (Shahroz),” she said. “He wants the right thing… he’s like ‘if this is the right way, why is it happening the wrong way?'”

Probing more, Nida asked, “As a husband, what does he scold you over?” adding how her husband, Yasir Nawaz, tends to reprimand her if her clothes are out of place or his food is late.

“Oh yes, he scolds me like, ‘Wear a dupatta properly, there are servants outside’…” Sadaf shared, adding, “Sarey miyan aik jaise hote hain (All husbands are like that).”

To this, Shahroz replied, “Sarey sahi miyan aise hotey hain (All good husbands are like this). Those who love their wife and want her to be respected are like this.”

His comment was met with an affirmative by his wife, who added, “It’s a good thing, I think. They take care.”

The couple then answered a slew of other questions, sharing how they first met, what makes them happy, and so on. Watch the show to find out!